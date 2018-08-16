Nicki Minaj criticized for ‘homophobic’ lyrics on new album

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
August 16, 2018
Nicki Minaj dropped her highly anticipated fourth studio album “Queen” on Friday but the album’s release came with some controversy.

On the track “Barbie Dreams,” Minaj gives a list of all the men she’s rejected including Drake, 50 Cent and DJ Khaled. She also mentions Young Thug and says the reason it didn’t work out is because the rapper likes to wear dresses. 

“Used to fuck with Young Thug / I ain’t addressing this shit / caught him in my dressing room / stealing dresses and shit / I used to give this ni**a with a lisp testers and shit / how you want the pu-thy? / can’t say s’s and shit,” Minaj raps.

In another song called “Majesty,” featuring Eminem and Labrinth, she includes the lyric “Who want it with Nicki now? / I smoke ‘em like hippies now / they see me say ‘Yippie’ now / home runnin’ like Griffey now / they switchin’ like sissies now / you n***as is iffy now.”

Minaj has made a reference to “sissies” before. On her 2008 track “Dead Wrong” she rapped: “First they love you / then they switch / yeah, they switch like faggots / that’s why I keep the llamas in Gabbana’s fabrics.”

The lyrics ruined the hype of Minaj’s album for some fans who took to Twitter to blast the rapper.

