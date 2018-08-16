Nicki Minaj criticized for ‘homophobic’ lyrics on new album

Nicki Minaj dropped her highly anticipated fourth studio album “Queen” on Friday but the album’s release came with some controversy.

On the track “Barbie Dreams,” Minaj gives a list of all the men she’s rejected including Drake, 50 Cent and DJ Khaled. She also mentions Young Thug and says the reason it didn’t work out is because the rapper likes to wear dresses.

“Used to fuck with Young Thug / I ain’t addressing this shit / caught him in my dressing room / stealing dresses and shit / I used to give this ni**a with a lisp testers and shit / how you want the pu-thy? / can’t say s’s and shit,” Minaj raps.

In another song called “Majesty,” featuring Eminem and Labrinth, she includes the lyric “Who want it with Nicki now? / I smoke ‘em like hippies now / they see me say ‘Yippie’ now / home runnin’ like Griffey now / they switchin’ like sissies now / you n***as is iffy now.”

Minaj has made a reference to “sissies” before. On her 2008 track “Dead Wrong” she rapped: “First they love you / then they switch / yeah, they switch like faggots / that’s why I keep the llamas in Gabbana’s fabrics.”

The lyrics ruined the hype of Minaj’s album for some fans who took to Twitter to blast the rapper.

I was about to buy @NickiMinaj’s album #Queen until I heard her track with Eminem where she says “They switching like sissies now” – sweetie, the LGBT community are the majority of your fanbase and got you to where you are. Casual homophobia in 2018? You’re over sis. #QueenRadio — Queer Updates (@QueerUpdates) August 10, 2018

Nicki Minaj is acting very Nicki Garbaj. Homophobic lyrics on top of her questionable actions…wow. — cara cavalli 💗 (@thecaracavalli) August 10, 2018

Now that she has a new record out just a casual reminder that Nicki Minaj uses casual homophobia and transphobia in lyrics, slut shames others, has appropriated other cultures that aren’t her own, and is taking a pedophile on tour with her. She’s cancelled. — Mikaela Jane Palermo (@mikaelajpalermo) August 11, 2018

@NICKIMINAJ you have fans across the world who are lgbtq and who are persecuted for being themselves. And on your platform you use homophobic language? When queer folks are the ones on here defending you the hardest? Im lost Onika #QueenRadio — Drew Kyle (@ImDrewKyle) August 10, 2018

@NikkiMinaj really tasteless. Homophobic comments. LGBTQ community have made you who you are. Watch that support fall….quickly. — JB (@AyresNYC) August 14, 2018