‘Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown is releasing a bomber jacket line

“Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown is releasing a line of bomber jackets. Brown first spilled the news in an interview with Variety.

“It’ll be coming very, very, very, soon,” Brown told Variety. “We’re starting with a small collection, and it’s going to be unisex. It’s going to be all sorts of patterns from things that are sparkly to things that are floral to things that you can wear to work.”

Brown is a known bomber jacket aficionado. He frequently dons the jackets on episodes of “Queer Eye.” He also once called bomber jackets the”LBD for men.”

He isn’t the only Fab Five member to launch a business venture. Food and wine expert Antoni Porowski also gave an update on his upcoming New York City restaurant.

“It’s a reflection of what my diet is during the week whenever I’m actually taking care of myself,” Porowski says. “It started out with my workout club, which is a little group of us who work out early in the morning. We always wanted healthy food to eat that didn’t leave us feeling like human garbage.”

Interior design expert Bobby Berk also shared that he’s working on a home goods collection.