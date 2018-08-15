PHOTOS: HRC Orlando’s 7th Annual Disco Bowl

Team Watermark attended Human Rights Campaign Orlando’s seventh annual Disco Bowl Aug. 12 at Aloma Bowl.

Hosted by Miss Sammy and Gidget Galore, attendees bowled while classic tunes from the 70’s played on in the background.

Prizes were given out at the end of the event, among them were highest individual score, lowest individual score and best group costume.

The Human Rights Campaign is America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender equality. By inspiring and engaging all Americans, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ citizens and realize a nation that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

Photos by Meghan Sweeney and Danny Garcia