‘Matilda Challenge’ becomes latest viral craze

“Matilda” may have hit theaters in 1996 but the cult classic is making a comeback thanks to the “Matilda Challenge.”

The fantasy film, based on the novel by Roald Dahl, tells the story of Matilda Wormwood (Mara Wilson) who is bullied by her cruel parents and strict principal. After learning she has the power of telekinesis, she starts to stand up for herself.

The challenge is based on the famous scene from the film where Matilda practices her newfound telekinesis power in her living room while “Little Bitty Pretty One” by Thurston Harris plays in the background.

Now, people are pretending to have the power of telekinesis by having other people move items around a room. Of course, the song also plays in the background.

Please enjoy this #MatildaChallenge to round out my last week in my apartment pic.twitter.com/cqs14Y6FWw — Taylor♡ (@TCooks17) August 14, 2018

Wilson, who came out as bisexual in 2016, approved of the challenge even posting some of her favorites.

Apparently this was the one that started it all? #MatildaChallenge https://t.co/5tnw09OfKy — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) August 13, 2018