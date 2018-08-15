Laverne Cox speaks on the ‘violence’ of misgendering trans murder victims

Laverne Cox got candid about her past suicidal thoughts and emotional response to news of the three unsolved murders of black transgender women in Jacksonville, Florida.

The “Orange is the New Black” star posted a link to an article from ProPublica’s investigation into the murders along with a deeply personal note about her past.

“Many years ago when I was contemplating suicide, I was planning to have a note in my pocket at the time of my death and several other notes in my home which would state my name, preferred gender pronouns and that I should be referred to as a woman in my death,” she writes. “Being misgendered and deadnamed in my death felt like it would be the ultimate insult to the psychological and emotional injuries I was experiencing daily as a black trans woman in New York City, the injuries that made me want to take my own life.”

Cox explains why she no longer posts about the murders of transgender people because “its retraumatizing for me to constantly live in this space of death, murder and the injustices.”

The article also notes how often police deadname and misgender transgender victims, which Cox calls “an act of violence.”

“I have been saying for years that misgendering a trans person is an act of violence. When I saw that I am referring to cultural and structural violence,” Cox writes. “The police misgendering and deadnamng trans murder victims as a matter of policy feels like a really good example of that cultural and structural violence.”

Read Cox’s full note below.