Ruby Rose quits Twitter after ‘Batwoman’ backlash about her sexuality

Ruby Rose has quit Twitter amid backlash for her casting as “Batwoman” in the new CW series.

Rose, who identifies as a lesbian and gender-fluid, reportedly was facing criticism from people questioning her sexuality.

“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that?” she posted, per several sources. “I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys,” the actress tweeted per Deadline.

“When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable… when we tear each other down it’s much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more, My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other…Sending everyone my love and gratitude, it’s been a rollercoaster of a year, this month especially,” she added. “I am looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat Phone.”

Now Rose has deleted her Twitter account and limited comments on her Instagram account.

Rose will make her first appearance as Batwoman/Kate Kane in the Arrowverse crossover special in December. A series following Batwoman is expected to be released in 2019.