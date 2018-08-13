‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’ fans outraged over show’s handling of LGBTQ character

WARNING: This story contains SPOILERS to Netflix’s new season of “Voltron: Legendary Defender.”

Netflix released “Voltron: Legendary Defender” season seven on Aug. 10, and since then fans have taken to Twitter to express their anger over the show’s handling of one of its LGBTQ characters.

Showrunner Lauren Montgomery announced during San Diego Comic Con that fan favorite character Shiro, leader of the Paladins and pilot of the Black Lion, is not only gay but has a love interest as well.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Montgomery said the reaction to the announcement of Shiro being gay was “overwhelmingly positive.” Montgomery also said that, “Once we got home, our social has been nonstop with nothing but love and appreciation. It’s been really cool.”

However this “positive reception” completely changed after the season went live on Netflix. Fans took to Twitter after completing the new season to express their anger with the new episodes which killed off Adam, the love-interest of Shiro, in a shocking twist.

"this fandom has proved every exec's greatest fear: putting gay rep in a show will make it less popular." lmao did you forget voltron was literally GAINING POPULARITY bc Shiro was confirmed to be gay? Killing your gay characters off is what makes shit less popular lol — Rach 💫 (@biconiclance) August 13, 2018

“You’re my best friend”

Nice LGBT rep you got there, Voltron?

So explicit that you can literally switch the dub and make it platonic.

Fuck you, you never cared about your LGBT audiences and this is very clear after this season. — Aidan🍂32•94 (@shiromlm) August 11, 2018

voltron have killed:

– a brown gay man

– a biracial coded character

– a blind woman

– two lesbian characters

– a brown woman (who turned into a witch)

– a gay, mentally ill, disabled japanese man

– a cuban boy even though some were brought back to life they still died. 🤷‍♂️ — upsetti (@STARRVSKlES) August 12, 2018

The killing off of LGBTQ characters in popular television shows has been a growing trend over the last several years. Starting in 2015, the website LGBT Fans Deserve Better began keeping track of the number of LGBTQ characters being killed on network, cable and streaming television, and the death toll is in the hundreds.

The backlash on social media for “Voltron” and other shows killing off LGBTQ characters has led to a Twitter campaign called #UnburyYourGays. The campaign is set to begin Aug. 25 and hopes to get the hashtag trending on Twitter to raise awareness of “why the ‘bury your gays’ trope is toxic and terrible representation” and to praise “franchises that do LGBTQ+ representation right.”

Ok I’m kinda nervous to post this but I’m going for it, if you’re angry about voltron or other shows that use the bury your gays trope why not help out with this? Even if you don’t want to participate give it a retweet anyway so others who would participate can see 👇 pic.twitter.com/1r50ezoZfc — emma “fuck voltron” mcbitch (@zooweamama) August 13, 2018

Image from YouTube.