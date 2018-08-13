‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’ fans outraged over show’s handling of LGBTQ character

WARNING: This story contains SPOILERS to Netflix’s new season of “Voltron: Legendary Defender.”

Netflix released “Voltron: Legendary Defender” season seven on Aug. 10, and since then fans have taken to Twitter to express their anger over the show’s handling of one of its LGBTQ characters.

Showrunner Lauren Montgomery announced during San Diego Comic Con that fan favorite character Shiro, leader of the Paladins and pilot of the Black Lion, is not only gay but has a love interest as well.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly,  Montgomery said  the reaction to the announcement of Shiro being gay was “overwhelmingly positive.” Montgomery also said that, “Once we got home, our social has been nonstop with nothing but love and appreciation. It’s been really cool.”

However this “positive reception” completely changed after the season went live on Netflix. Fans took to Twitter after completing the new season to express their anger with the new episodes which killed off Adam, the love-interest of Shiro, in a shocking twist.

The killing off of LGBTQ characters in popular television shows has been a growing trend over the last several years. Starting in 2015, the website LGBT Fans Deserve Better began keeping track of the number of LGBTQ characters being killed on network, cable and streaming television, and the death toll is in the hundreds.

The backlash on social media for “Voltron” and other shows killing off LGBTQ characters has led to a Twitter campaign called #UnburyYourGays. The campaign is set to begin Aug. 25 and hopes to get the hashtag trending on Twitter to raise awareness of “why the ‘bury your gays’ trope is toxic and terrible representation” and to praise “franchises that do LGBTQ+ representation right.”

