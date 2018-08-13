PHOTOS: Kesha and Macklemore hold a Tampa Bay adventure

TAMPA | LGBTQ friendly artists Kesha and Macklemore ended their two-month tour in Tampa Bay Aug. 5. “The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore” played to a packed house at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre with both artists giving shout outs to their LGBTQ fans.

Macklemore stated that no matter who you love or what bathroom makes you more comfortable, you have a place at his show, while Kesha dedicated “We Are Who Are” to her queer admirers. It was clear that Kesha and Macklemore’s fans were ecstatic to join them on their Tampa Bay adventure. You can check out some photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.