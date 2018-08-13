PHOTOS: Janet Jackson gives Tampa Bay the ‘State of the World’

TAMPA | Unbreakable musical icon Janet Jackson and her Tampa Bay fans came together again at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Aug. 7 for the LGBTQ ally’s “State of the World” tour.

Jackson, as well known for her choreography as she is her vocals, didn’t disappoint the arena on either front. The show featured eight backup dancers and a wide-array of the singer’s staples, with the 52-year-old artist lamenting that she’d written some of the music at 19.

Many of her songs were performed medley-style, including hits like “Control,” “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” “Doesn’t Really Matter,” “Rhythm Nation” and “If.” The concert also featured an audience proposal to the tune of “All For You,” dedications to Jackson’s late father, a surprise performance of “What About” and a video-accompanied duet with her late brother Michael of their hit “Scream.”

From beginning to end, Jackson’s fans couldn’t get enough. (That’s the way love goes.) You can check out some photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.