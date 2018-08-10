‘The L Word’ reboot gets an update from Showtime

Showtime announced it would be rebooting “The L Word” in 2017 but the network has been quiet about any news on the revival of the classic lesbian TV show.

During a TCA panel, Showtime president of programming Gary Levine finally gave an update on the series.

“There are a lot of revivals out there,” he said. “We are working hard not to repeat ourselves. If we end up with a show that has something new to say, we will be excited to proceed.”

In November, it was announced the original cast members Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey and Katherine Moennig would all be returning. Series creator Ilene Chaiken will executive produce and writer-director Marja-Lewis Ryan is on board as showrunner.