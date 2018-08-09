Verizon donates $250,000 to PFLAG

The international telecommunications company Verizon presented a check on Monday for $250,000 to PFLAG, which advocates for families and allies of LGBT people, at the group’s headquarters in Washington.

PFLAG said in a statement that the donation came at the conclusion of a month-long campaign by Verizon in support of PFLAG that included the release of a moving video available for broadcast that captures LGBT young people coming out to their parents.

“We are proud to support PFLAG in their important work in helping unite LGBTQ individuals and their families,” said Mario Acosta-Velez, Verizon’s Director of State Government Affairs and National President of GLOBE of Verizon, an LGBT employee resource group.

“This contribution is the latest demonstration of our longstanding commitment to support the LGBTQ community and equality,” Acosta-Velez said.

“PFLAG has been providing support to LGBTQ people and their families and allies for 45 years,” the group said in its statement released on Monday. “The PFLAG chapter network – currently 400+ chapters strong and growing every year – covers the entire United States, including Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and recently added a chapter on a military base in Germany,” the group said.

“Thanks to Verizon’s generosity, we will grow and strengthen the PFLAG chapter network, connect and keep families together, further family acceptance and ally activation, and reinforce our chapters’ ability to be a powerful source of peer-to-peer support, education, and advocacy in their communities,” said Jean Hodges, president of the PFLAG National Board of Directors.

“We are grateful for Verizon’s generosity in continuing the next 45 years of PFLAG’s work,” Hodges said.