The Center Orlando and Zebra Coalition will expand partnership to new Kissimmee Center

ORLANDO | The LGBT+ Center Orlando and Zebra Coalition announced Aug. 8 that they will expand their collaborative services to the brand new LGBT Center location in Kissimmee.

The program expansion —made possible by grant support from both the Contigo Fund and Orlando Health — will include youth mental health counseling support, as well as youth and parent support groups facilitated by a Zebra Coalition mental health counselor.

“Zebra Coalition is pleased to collaborate with The LGBT+ Center to provide culturally and linguistically appropriate services to the LGBTQ+ community in Kissimmee,” said Heather Wilkie, Zebra Coalition’s executive director, in a press release. “We believe that having a combined space that offers safe and supportive services is critical for all communities and want to thank our partners for welcoming us to the area.”

The Center and Zebra Coalition have worked collaboratively for many years in Orlando, something The Center’s executive director, George Wallace, is happy to see carry over to the new Kissimmee location.

“The partnership is a natural progression as the two organizations continue to grow and offer services outside of the downtown Orlando area and Zebra Coalition is a perfect fit of allowing the organization to fulfill its mission of providing information, advocacy, education and support to the community,” Wallace said in the press release.

The Center Kissimmee, located at 21 W. Monument Ave., opened Aug. 8 with an official grand opening and ribbon cutting scheduled for Aug. 15.

For more information on programs and services offered at both LGBT+ Center locations, visit TheCenterOrlando.org, and for more information on Zebra Coalition’s programs and services, visit ZebraYouth.org.