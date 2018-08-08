USF announces second annual Pride Night

University of South Florida (USF) football will hold the second annual USF Pride Night Sept. 1.

The Bulls will face competitor Elon at Raymond James Stadium at 6 p.m. for the outing, with Pride Night seats on the 50 yard line. “It’s critically important right now, especially in the political arena that we’re in, that we do all we can to support all of our communities,” Director of Internal Operations for the Bulls Club Todd St. John-Fulton says. “I feel like our community is coming under attack constantly, so it’s incredibly important to raise visibility.”“To me, it also shows the normalcy of our lives,” he adds. “We’re no different than anyone else that goes to the games. We’re just human beings going to enjoy a sporting event.”

Tickets are $25 with a purchase deadline of Aug. 25 before midnight. They include a USF Bulls Pride t-shirt, which St. John-Todds advises will be made available ahead of the game. “We have a whole section of the stadium seating reserved just for us,” he says. “I think it would be powerful to see as many people as possible with their UFS pride shirts on in one area.”

Attendees will meet ahead of Pride Night to socialize, he advises, noting that registrants will receive additional details once they’ve purchased tickets. ““We have to do all we can to raise the awareness of our community,” he says, “to say that we’re just as deserving as anyone else.”

To purchase tickets, visit groupmatics.events/event/USFPride18 or contact sales consultant Scott Proietti at 813-974-9112.