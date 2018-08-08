’90s gay comedy ‘Trick’ sequel in the works

The 1999 gay comedy film “Trick” is getting a sequel just in time for the film’s 20th anniversary.

Director Jim Fall announced the news on Facebook writing “So this is in the works for 2019……. just in time for the 20th (!!!) anniversary of TRICK next year.”

He added in the comments “Script is written, doing a reading with the cast soon, raising the money to make it all happen!!!”

TEASER – So this is in the works for 2019……. just in time for the 20th (!!!) anniversary of TRICK next year. (Thank you Jayson Rivest for this amazing teaser image) Posted by Jim Fall on Thursday, August 2, 2018

“Trick” was revolutionary for its time as it featured two men as romantic leads. The story follows aspiring Broadway composer Gabriel (Christian Campbell) and go-go dancer Mark (J. P. Pitoc) who try desperately find a place in New York City to have sex. The film also starred Tori Spelling as Gabriel’s friend and had an appearance from drag star Miss Coco Peru.

The sequel will be set in Los Angeles. Miss Coco Peru is on board to return. Comedian Jimmy Fowlie ( “Go-Go Boy Interrupted”) will also be involved.

So excited to be a part of this! https://t.co/HXHazUd9A5 — Jimmy Fowlie (@JimmyFowlie) August 6, 2018

However, it’s unclear if Campbell, Pitoc or Spelling will return.