Nine LGBTI activists attacked in Armenia

Dozens of people attacked a group of LGBTI rights advocates in Armenia late last week.

PINK Armenia on its Twitter page said “more than 30 people” attacked nine activists “and beat them” on Aug. 3 in the country’s Syunik Province.

The advocacy group tweeted the attack left two of the activists hospitalized. It also said it took local police an hour and a half to respond to the scene.

Armenia is a former Soviet republic in the South Caucasus region that borders Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan.

Media reports indicate the attack took place in Shurnukh, a village on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border that is roughly six hours southeast of the Armenian capital of Yeveran.

ILGA-Europe in a statement said it is “appalled to hear of this violent hate crime carried out against members of the LGBTQ community.” The Brussels-based group also pointed out the Aug. 3 attack is the latest in a series of anti-LGBTI incidents that have taken place in Armenia since the beginning of the year.

“LGBTQI people are part of Armenian society and should be able to live fully and freely, without fear,” said ILGA-Europe. “We call on local police officers, national law enforcement agencies and policymakers to find the perpetrators, fully investigate this incident without delay and introduce laws to protect LGBTI people against bias-motivated crimes.”