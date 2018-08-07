Lance Bass ‘heartbroken’ after losing ‘Brady Bunch’ house bid

Lance Bass was left “heartbroken” after he lost a bidding war for the “Brady Bunch” house.

Located in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, the two-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level home served as the exterior shots for the Brady family’s home.

Bass announced on Friday that he would be the new owner of the iconic home which received interest from numerous parties including Miley Cyrus. “The Brady Bunch” star Maureen McCormick, who portrayed Marcia, even offered her congratulations which led Bass to invite her to dinner.

Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project! — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 3, 2018

Congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️ May all your problems from here on out always be solved in a half hour! 😉 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) August 4, 2018

Thanks! You will most certainly be the first dinner guest!! 😁 I’m honored you approve. 😘 — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 4, 2018

His excitement was short-lived as he revealed on Instagram his offer was rejected for a bigger bid.

“Marcia Marcia Marcia! Im feeling heartbroken today. As many of you may have heard, we placed the winning bid on the iconic Brady Bunch house—at least that’s what we were told. The agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning bid (which was WAY over the asking price) after the final deadline for all offers had passed—even writing up the “winning bid” for my team after informing me of the good news. Isn’t a deadline a deadline?” Bass wrote.

The former NSYNC member said he celebrated with friends, family and fans but shortly found out that he had been outbid.

“The next day, due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ the same agent informed us that there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost. We were prepared to go even higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources,” Bass continued. “How is this fair or legal?? How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling.”

Realtor Ernie Carswell told Entertainment Weekly that due to “requested full confidentiality and executed a NDA” he could not identify the buyer’s identity