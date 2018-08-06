World of Dance Tour Live coming to King Center

The King Center has announced they will host The World of Dance Live Tour on its second annual tour on October 17. The tour is based on the NBC show “World of Dance,” a show offering a grand prize of $1 million.

The show consists of a 90-minute dance showcase that includes performances from dancers from “World of Dance,” as well as from YouTube and other globally renowned dancers.

“This tour brings “World of Dance” to life, attracting some of the most celebrated dancers and fans from across the globe, crossing boundaries, and bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together through the universal language of dance,” according to a release from the King Center.

Although the entire lineup has yet to be announced, the tour has announced there will be performances from Australian dancer Michael Dameski, ballroom duo Charity and Andres and krumpers Bdash and Concrete.

Fans can start purchasing tickets for $44, and other packages that include meet and greets and autograph sessions are available as well.

More information about the event can be found at KingCenter.com or by calling 321-242-2219.

Image courtesy of World of Dance’s Facebook.