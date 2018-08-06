AHF suing Gov. Rick Scott for not releasing public records

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation filed a law suit against Gov. Rick Scott on July 26 after Scott’s office refused to release public records of Scott’s schedule.

Scott and state Medicaid officials earlier this year decided to discontinue healthcare coverage to more than 2,000 HIV+ patients provided by Positive Healthcare (PHC).

After this discontinuing, PHC submitted a public records request that, according to AHF, specifically requested:

“A copy of Governor Scott’s electronic calendar showing all meetings, events, and appearances involving the Governor for the period July 20, 2018 through October 31, 2018; A copy of any hardcopy calendars or other documents showing all meetings, events, and appearances involving the Governor for the period July 20, 2018 through October 31, 2018; All documents and records that indicate where Governor Scott will travel during the period July 20, 2018 through October 31, 2018; All documents and records that indicate where Governor Scott will reside during the period July 20, 2018 through October 31, 2018; and A list of all campaign and fundraising events Governor Scott will attend as part of his campaign for U.S. Senate during the period July 20, 2018 through October 31, 2018.”

Scott’s office denied the request, AHF said, “stating they were ‘unable to provide these records at this time as they are exempt pursuant to 119.071(2)(d) F.S.’”

This means that Scott’s schedule is exempt from public record because “the law doesn’t provide for access to ‘any information revealing surveillance techniques or procedures or personnel.’”

Despite these claims that Scott’s schedule is exempt for these reasons, AHF’s legal team has asserted that, “…Scott’s office indicates that the records are exempt pursuant to 119.071(2)(d) F.S. without offering any explanation or argument as to why the exemption applies.”

Represented by Tallahassee attorney Steven Andrews, AHF filed the law suit in the Second Judicial Couty in Leon County.

