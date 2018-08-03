Travis Scott criticized for removing trans model Amanda Lepore from album cover

Travis Scott is facing criticism over the removal of transgender model Amanda Lepore from his forthcoming “Astroworld” album cover.

The album art, shot by celebrity photographer David LaChapelle, shows half-naked models posed at an amusement park with a statue of Scott’s head as the centerpiece.

Astroworld 8/3 @david_lachapelle A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jul 31, 2018 at 8:18pm PDT

Scott unveiled the cover on Instagram but Lepore is notably missing. Lepore posted the version with her in it captioned “It was great being part of @david_lachapelle s incredible photograph of @travisscott s album cover but I’m curious why I’m not on the picture @travisscott posted.”

When fans asked LaChappelle on Instagram why LePore was cut he replied “she just upstaged every one lol.”

Lepore seemed to accept that response and edited her original caption of the album cover to add “A girl can’t help it! Too distracting for the eyes! Upstaged everyone in the photograph!”

Some people weren’t so forgiving including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 10 winner Aquaria.

“Hi transphobia! I just saw transphobia gurl!” Aquaria tweeted.

Hi transphobia! I just saw transphobia gurl! — Aquaria (@aquariaofficial) August 1, 2018

She added, “Also fun fact: u can tell exactly the mindset and beliefs of (presumably) travis and (specifically) his fans by the repulsive remarks they share about a very valid complaint about the artwork regardless of who’s complaining. Grab a towel. Your phobias are showing.”

Also fun fact: u can tell exactly the mindset and beliefs of (presumably) travis and (specifically) his fans by the repulsive remarks they share about a very valid complaint about the artwork regardless of who’s complaining. Grab a towel. Your phobias are showing. — Aquaria (@aquariaofficial) August 1, 2018

Scott is dating Kylie Jenner, transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter. The couple has one child together. Scott has not publicly commented on the controversy.