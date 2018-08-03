Study finds trans vets as healthy as cisgender vets

COLUMBIA, S.C. | Trans U.S. veterans have few health differences compared to their cisgender counterparts although their odds of having at least one disability are higher according to a new study, HealthDay News reports.

The findings were published in the July issue of Health Affairs.

Researchers from the University of South Carolina in Columbia used population-level data for 2014 to 2016 from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System to examine whether and how the health of transgender service members differs from that of cisgender service members, HealthDay News reports.

An estimated 0.5 percent of veterans in the sample self-identified as transgender. Researchers found very few differences among veterans, although transgender civilians had worse health than cisgender civilians across most indicators.

“These findings largely suggest that transgender veterans do not have worse health than cisgender veterans,” the authors write.