Model known as Zombie Boy commits suicide at 32

By : Colton Adkins
August 3, 2018
Canadian artist and model Zombie Boy committed suicide six days before his 33 birthday on August 1 in his apartment, according to Montreal police.

The artist also known as Rick Genest, who was known for his tattoos that covered most of his body, was found around 5 p.m. by police.

Lady Gaga sent out tweets after police announced his death, calling it “beyond devastating,” and asked those who follow her to reach out to seek mental health assistance.

 

 

 

Genest appeared in Lady Gaga’s music video for “Born This Way” in 2011.

Colton Adkins

