Model known as Zombie Boy commits suicide at 32

Canadian artist and model Zombie Boy committed suicide six days before his 33 birthday on August 1 in his apartment, according to Montreal police.

The artist also known as Rick Genest, who was known for his tattoos that covered most of his body, was found around 5 p.m. by police.

Lady Gaga sent out tweets after police announced his death, calling it “beyond devastating,” and asked those who follow her to reach out to seek mental health assistance.

The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other. pic.twitter.com/THz6x5JlpB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too. pic.twitter.com/4pVR5xyoH6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Kindness and mental health aren’t one time practices. They aren’t just to do list items. This fall, in partnership with @btwfoundation, I’ll explore the power of habits to build cultures of kindness and wellness. Sign up to learn more https://t.co/GBVblaVKzF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Genest appeared in Lady Gaga’s music video for “Born This Way” in 2011.