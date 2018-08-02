The Center Orlando announces opening of new Kissimmee location

KISSIMMEE, Fla. | After releasing plans earlier this year to expand into Kissimmee, The Center Orlando has announced the location and opening date of its new LGBT+ Center.

The Center Kissimmee, located at 21 W. Monument Ave., will open Aug. 8 with an official grand opening and ribbon cutting scheduled for Aug. 15.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by board and staff members of The Center, as well as organization volunteers. Take Cheena will provide food for the event and there will be complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks.

The Center announced in April that the organization would be expanding into Kissimmee after it secured a grant of more than $26,000 from The Contigo Fund.

The expansion into Kissimmee will offer free HIV and Hepatitis C testing, local support groups, a cyber center and counseling to those in the community who need it. HIV and Hepatitis C testing at the Kissimmee location will begin Aug. 13.

The Center Kissimmee’s hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with hours extended to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays. HIV and Hepatitis C testing will be available Monday through Friday starting each day at noon and stopping one hour before closing.

For more information on programs and services offered at both LGBT+ Center locations, visit TheCenterOrlando.org.