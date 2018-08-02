‘Big Brother’s JC Mounduix criticized for asking if fellow houseguest is trans

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
August 2, 2018
“Big Brother” contestant JC Mounduix is receiving backlash for asking if his fellow houseguest Rachel Swindler is transgender.

The exchange, captured on the live feeds, started with Mounduix asking Swindler while she was trying to sleep “Are you a real girl?”

Swindler seems upset and throws her hands up in the air. “Yes,” she responds.

“There was a comment that you are trans,” Mounduix says. When Swindler asks who said that he replies “I did.”

Mounduix then touches Swindler’s throat saying “You have a big Adam’s apple.”

Swindler pushes his hand away and says “JC, please go to bed and stop talking to me. That’s, like, kind of rude.”

Mounduix laughs and touches her neck again. “I’m serious. Stop it!” Swindler says.

Some viewers blasted Mounduix for making fun of Swindler.

This is the third time this season Mounduix’s behavior on the live feeds has offended some viewers. He was also slammed for using the n-word and for sexually harassing other houseguests.

