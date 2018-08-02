‘Big Brother’s JC Mounduix criticized for asking if fellow houseguest is trans

“Big Brother” contestant JC Mounduix is receiving backlash for asking if his fellow houseguest Rachel Swindler is transgender.

The exchange, captured on the live feeds, started with Mounduix asking Swindler while she was trying to sleep “Are you a real girl?”

Swindler seems upset and throws her hands up in the air. “Yes,” she responds.

“There was a comment that you are trans,” Mounduix says. When Swindler asks who said that he replies “I did.”

Mounduix then touches Swindler’s throat saying “You have a big Adam’s apple.”

Swindler pushes his hand away and says “JC, please go to bed and stop talking to me. That’s, like, kind of rude.”

Mounduix laughs and touches her neck again. “I’m serious. Stop it!” Swindler says.

Rachel: Okay, no..not a chance.#bb20 pic.twitter.com/X1wlmXRk4H — gιяℓ_ѕмєg (@girlsmeg) July 30, 2018

Some viewers blasted Mounduix for making fun of Swindler.

So JC made up a rumor about Rachel saying she is trans? What is wrong the #bb20 cast?! — Katy Garner (@KatyGarner5) August 1, 2018

JC starting a rumor that Rachel is trans and then proceeding to touch her adam’s apple even though she very clearly tells him to stop is reason #100 why I don’t like him. #bb20 — jack (@cali_jack) July 31, 2018

Are you kidding me JC needs to shut up and sit down. Someone’s Gender is not a joke neither is being transgender. It’s because of people like him suicide rate is so high in the trans community. — Charlotte Roberts (@Crob29Roberts) July 30, 2018

That entire exchange was disgusting. JC continued to try and touch/point at Rachel's neck and she ended up yelling at him. He is HORRENDOUS!!!!! Rachel showed so much restraint because I would've flung him across the room. #BB20 — MissFit Harley (@MissfitHarley) July 30, 2018

This is the third time this season Mounduix’s behavior on the live feeds has offended some viewers. He was also slammed for using the n-word and for sexually harassing other houseguests.