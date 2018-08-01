‘Orange is the New Black’ stars Vicci Martinez and Emily Tarver are dating

“Orange is the New Black” stars Vicci Martinez and Emily Tarver are involved in a real life, off-screen romance.

Martinez portrays Daddy on the Netflix series. Before joining the show, she came in third on the debut season of “The Voice.”

Tarver has played correction officer Artesian McCullough since season four.

Martinez confirmed she and Tarver are in a relationship in an interview with the News Tribune. She also explained that the couple share a love for music.

“We are super in love,” Martinez says of her relationship with Tarver. “And we have a music group together. I’ve started to do music again. She’s fulfilling my fantasy of doing duets together.”

Fans of the show took to social media to praise the couple.

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK FANS🍊 DADDY AND MCCULLOUGH ARE DATING IRL😍 RT SO MAKE SOMEONES DAY🌈 pic.twitter.com/YV8PeRdQyL — S O P H✨ (@s0phiexgrace) July 29, 2018

When you find out Daddy and McCollough are an irl thing. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/V3b43H1pjj — Chard Syndulla (@ChardFarley) July 29, 2018

Daddy and McCullough are a real life thing 👀 I’m a little shook #OITNB pic.twitter.com/f5XgdYB7k4 — 😉 (@wokeaesthetic) July 29, 2018

so daddy & mccullough from #oitnb are a couple in real life ???? AND they’re in a band together omg my heart pic.twitter.com/EEuPjTFpB2 — daisy (@daisymichelson) July 29, 2018

“Orange is the New Black” season six is currently streaming on Netflix.