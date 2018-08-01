‘Orange is the New Black’ stars Vicci Martinez and Emily Tarver are dating

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
August 1, 2018
Comments: 0

“Orange is the New Black” stars Vicci Martinez and Emily Tarver are involved in a real life, off-screen romance.

Martinez portrays Daddy on the Netflix series. Before joining the show, she came in third on the debut season of “The Voice.”

Tarver has played correction officer Artesian McCullough since season four.

Martinez confirmed she and Tarver are in a relationship in an interview with the News Tribune. She also explained that the couple share a love for music.

“We are super in love,” Martinez says of her relationship with Tarver. “And we have a music group together. I’ve started to do music again. She’s fulfilling my fantasy of doing duets together.”

Fans of the show took to social media to praise the couple.

“Orange is the New Black” season six is currently streaming on Netflix.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

VIDEO: ‘Orange is the New Black’ releases season six trailer
‘Orange is the New Black’ sets season six premiere date in teaser
Netflix renews “Orange is the New Black” for fourth season