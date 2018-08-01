LGBT employees among D.C. workers targeted by hackers

LGBT D.C. government employees were among possibly thousands of city workers targeted by foreign and domestic hackers last week through a barrage of suspicious emails, according to employees and an official with the D.C. Office of the Chief Technology Officer (OCTO).

“The District of Columbia government received multiple and perhaps coordinated email phishing attacks from overseas and domestic sources on Tuesday, July 24,” said Barry Krucoff, OCTO’s Interim Chief Technology Officer in a statement to the Washington Blade.

Krucoff said his office “took multiple actions to mitigate the attacks, including reporting the events to federal authorities for investigation and potential prosecution.” He said OCTO also “sent out a communication to all District employees reminding them how to safeguard themselves against phishing attacks.”

Experts in cyber security use the term “phishing” to describe attempts by hackers to trick people into revealing personal or sensitive information that could result in cyber criminals gaining access to bank accounts, freezing users’ computer-based data and demanding a ransom payment to get it back, and other potentially harmful actions.

LGBT employees at D.C. government agencies, who spoke on condition of not being identified, said numerous LGBT employees were among the District workers who received the suspicious emails on July 24. None of them believe they were specifically targeted because they are LGBT.

Some of the bogus emails were sent through the email address of other D.C. government workers, sources familiar with the situation said, indicating the hackers were able to get into the email accounts of at least some city workers.

“This was a widespread, non-targeted attempt that did not single out any one person or department in the District government,” Krucoff said in his statement. OCTO spokesperson Nina Liggett said there was no evidence to indicate the hackers targeted specific groups of employees such as LGBT employees.

“Because of the prompt reporting by D.C. government employees, attacks were blocked by the OCTO Security and Messaging Teams,” Krucoff said. “We maintain our monitoring at all times.”