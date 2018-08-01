Kid Fury and Lena Waithe are developing new HBO comedy series

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
August 1, 2018
Kid Fury and Lena Waithe are working to bring a “surreal dark comedy” focused on a gay, black man to the small screen.

Variety describes the upcoming series as a “surreal dark comedy that follows Greg, a 20-something sarcastic gay black man navigating adulthood and responsibility in New York City while struggling to wrap his head around his undiagnosed clinical depression.”

Fury, real name Gregory A. Smith, is co-host of the popular pop culture podcast “The Read.” He will both write for the project and serve as co-executive producer. Waithe will join him as co-executive producer along with Jason Kim. Waithe’s television credits already include an Emmy award for screenwriting an episode of “Master of None.” Her other notable project is as the series creator for the Showtime drama series “The Chi.”

Other executive producers will include Chloe Pisello, David Martin, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner of Avalon Television.

