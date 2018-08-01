‘I Care March’ on Washington planned for Sept. 15

A Facebook page and website surfaced last month to organize and promote an “I Care March” on Washington scheduled for Sept. 15 that organizers say is aimed at challenging the Trump administration by showcasing a wide range of progressive causes.

Organizers say LGBT rights will be an important part of the message projected by the event, which, among other things, will include a rally on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

“In Trump’s America, each day there is something to be upset about, to be against,” a statement on the march’s Facebook page says. “We are creating a day to show America, Trump and the world not what we are against, but what we are FOR,” the statement says.

“Because all of us care,” it says. “We care about civil rights. We care about women. We care about black lives. We care about workers’ rights. The environment. LGBTQ rights. Keeping families together. Common sense gun laws. Freedom of the press. Healthcare.”

The statement adds: “And we care about our democracy. We care about truth. We care about the Constitution. We care about the next Supreme Court Justice, whose vote will be a swing vote that decides what happens to many of these things that we care about.”

Kathie Legg, a D.C.-based political and social media consultant who launched the Facebook page calling for the I Care March, said organizers are hoping to line up some big name speakers, including elected officials known for their strong advocacy for progressive causes. She said one or more representatives of prominent LGBT rights organizations will be invited to speak.

Organizers have applied for a permit for use of the National Mall and the Capitol grounds, but the current thinking is for the event to be limited to a rally at the Capitol rather than an actual march from one location to another.

Among those who have been contacted for suggestions and support is New York City gay activist David Bruinooge, who launched a Facebook page that put in motion the initiative that led to the June 11, 2017 LGBT Equality March for Unity and Pride.

The Equality March drew about 80,000 people to the nation’s capital from across the country and spawned dozens of affiliated marches on the same day in cities and towns across the country as well as in a number of countries in Europe and Asia.

“If you care, the most important thing you can do is commit to marching and tell your friends about it,” the I Care March says on its website, icaremarch.com.