Adam Rippon will be a judge on ‘Dancing with the Stars: Juniors’

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon will be a judge on the junior edition of “Dancing with the Stars.” Rippon won season 26 of “DWTS,” a shortened athlete edition of the dance competition show, along with his dance partner Jenna Johnson.

“DWTS” pro alum Valentin Chmerkovskiy and professional choreographer Mandy Moore, known for her work on “La La Land” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” will round out the judging panel.

The trio made the big announcement while appearing on “Good Morning America” on Monday.

The juniors cast has yet to be revealed.

“Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” airs on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.