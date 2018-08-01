Adam Rippon will be a judge on ‘Dancing with the Stars: Juniors’

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
August 1, 2018
Comments: 0

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon will be a judge on the junior edition of “Dancing with the Stars.” Rippon won season 26 of “DWTS,” a shortened athlete edition of the dance competition show, along with his dance partner Jenna Johnson.

“DWTS”  pro alum Valentin Chmerkovskiy and professional choreographer Mandy Moore, known for her work on “La La Land” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” will round out the judging panel.

The trio made the big announcement while appearing on “Good Morning America” on Monday.

The juniors cast has yet to be revealed.

“Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” airs on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Adam Rippon slays ‘Sissy That Walk’ performance on ‘DWTS’
Report: Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ all-athlete cast
E! host asks Adam Rippon on a date in live interview