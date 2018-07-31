Watermark Giveaway: A pair of tickets to see Janet Jackson in concert

Does the thought of free Janet Jackson tickets make you want to ‘Scream’ with excitement?! Then look no further!

Watermark is giving away two free tickets to the Janet Jackson concert on Tuesday, August 7, at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

To enter, let us know in the comments below what your favorite Janet Jackson album is and why. We will choose a winner at random at noon on Friday, August 3.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Happy commenting and good luck!