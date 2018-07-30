Transgender student in Florida can now use men’s restroom

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) | A federal judge says a transgender student at a Florida high school can use the men’s restroom during his senior year.

The judge ruled last Thursday that 18-year-old Drew Adams can use the men’s restroom at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida when classes resume next month.

Citing a district policy, the school had required him to use a gender-neutral bathroom before the ruling.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan said Adams posed no threat to the safety or privacy of other students and that the law required him to be treated “like any other boy.”

Adams says he can now return to being a normal student.

The Florida Times-Union reports Adams came out as transgender his freshman year of high school, underwent surgery and began hormone treatment.