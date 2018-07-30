Homophobic, racist tweets resurface from Atlanta Braves’ Sean Newcomb, Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner

Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb and Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner had several past homophobic and racist tweets resurfaced by fans July 29, overshadowing successful seasons each player was having.

Newcomb, 25, made national headlines for missing a no-hitter by one out against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday.

This prompted fans to look into the player’s Twitter account, revealing many NSFW, homophobic and racist tweets from when he was a teenager.

Sean Newcomb is cancelled pic.twitter.com/0KGrXXLm6Z — squid (@NatsSquid) July 29, 2018

uhhhhhhhhhhhhh hey @SeanNewk, you really like that word, huh? pic.twitter.com/swd0EGG2M7 — Kelly Wallace (@kellyawallace) July 29, 2018

Newcomb spoke with Kelsey Wingert of Fox Sports South after the tweets surfaced, saying, “This is something that obviously can’t be happening. I feel bad about it. I don’t mean to offend anybody. I definitely regret it.”

The statement made to Wingert was tweeted out on her account.

“This is something that obviously can’t be happening. I feel bad about it. I don’t mean to offend anybody. I definitely regret it.” – Sean Newcomb — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) July 29, 2018

Turner, also 25, also had some of his old tweets brought back into light on Sunday.

Turner issued a statement immediately after the story broke.

“There are no excuses for my insensitive and offensive language on Twitter,” Turner said. “I am sincerely sorry for those tweets and apologize wholeheartedly. I believe people who know me understand those regrettable actions do not reflect my values or who I am. But I understand the hurtful nature of such language and am sorry to have brought any negative light to the Nationals organization, myself or the game I love.”

In an ironic twist of fate, Turner works for MLB’s anti-bullying campaign known as “Shred Hate.” While attending an event for the campaign this past May, Turner said, “Be yourself. You are who you are, and be proud of it. And rely on your friends and family. A lot of people that bully or whatever it may be, people that don’t know you, classmates or a lot of stuff is from people who don’t know who you are and what your values and morals are.”

The resurfacing of Newcomb and Turner’s tweets comes on the heels of Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader having his homophobic tweets come to light while pitching at the MLB All-Star Game. Hader did not receive a suspension, but announced that he will undergo sensitivity training with MLB’s Ambassador for Inclusion, openly gay Billy Bean.

Newcomb announced he will also meet with Bean. It has yet to be said whether Turner will do the same.