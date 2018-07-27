New bill proposed in House to ban all non-U.S. flags at embassies, including pride flag

A new bill proposed by Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan from South Carolina looks to ban all U.S. embassies from flying flags other than the American flag – including the rainbow flag.

The bill comes after the U.S. embassy in Belize flew a rainbow flag to celebrate LGBT Pride this year. The U.S. embassy in Jamaica also flew the rainbow flag in 2016 in support the LGBTQ community in Orlando after the Pulse shooting.

The committee that proposed the bill is made up of 33 representatives who are all Republicans, two of which are from Florida – Rep. Daniel Webster from District 11 and Rep. Ron DeSantis from District 6.

Of the 33 co-sponsors, Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri, Rep. Steve King of Iowa, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas all have anti-LGBTQ backgrounds.

“The United States flag is the single greatest symbol of freedom the world has ever known, and there’s no reason for anything but Old Glory to be flying over our embassies and posts around the globe,” Duncan said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

The full text of the bill has yet to be posted online on the Library of Congress’ website.