Missouri lesbian couple sues after being denied housing

July 27, 2018
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP)| A married lesbian couple is suing a St. Louis senior living community for discriminating against them by denying them housing.

Mary Walsh and Bev Nance filed a federal lawsuit against Friendship Village Sunset Hills Wednesday. The lawsuit alleges the housing community violated the federal Fair Housing Act and the Missouri Human Rights Act by denying them housing because they are a same-sex couple.

President and CEO Terry Walsh of parent company FV Services, Inc. in a statement said they haven’t had a chance to review the lawsuit yet.

The couple’s complaint says they paid a $2,000 deposit and tried to move into the senior living community in July 2016.

But they claim the residence director denied them housing because Friendship Village “defined marriage as between a man and a woman.”

