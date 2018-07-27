Kristen Stewart joins ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot

Kristen Stewart has joined the cast of the Sony Pictures reboot “Charlie’s Angels,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Her fellow angels will be Naomi Scott, who played the Pink Ranger in the 2017 “Power Rangers” and will portray Jasmine in the Disney “Aladdin” remake, and Ella Balinska (“Midsomer Murders”).

Elizabeth Banks will serve quadruple duty as the director, co-writer and producer of the film. She will also play Charlie’s in-person messenger, Bosley.

“Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the ’70s,” Banks said in a statement. “This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

The reboot will feature the Townsend Agency which is “now a worldwide security and intelligence service” with teams internationally. Stewart, Scott and Balinska are just one team of the many Angels around the world.

“Charlie’s Angels” will hit theaters on Sept. 27, 2019.