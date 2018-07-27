G St Pete announces grand opening in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG | The Florida Entertainment Group has announced that G St Pete will open its doors in downtown St. Petersburg Aug. 4.

“We’ve wanted to be a part of the St. Pete community for a long time and the opportunity finally presented itself with the right venue and location,” co-owner Ernie Webb tells Watermark. “We’re really excited to be a part of the community there.”

G St Pete is the latest venture by Webb, Steve Donahue and Stephen Moss, the trio behind The Florida Entertainment Group responsible for Ybor’s The Honey Pot and G. Bar. Webb says that the 7,000-square-foot club, which features two levels, will have the world-class sound and lighting synonymous with the group’s other LGBTQ hotspots.

“There are really great bars to go to in St. Pete,” Webb says, “but as far as full-on, large-scale dance clubs, there was a little bit of a need for it in the area.”

Ages 18 and up are welcome with proper identification at G St Pete. While there’s no cover for those 21 and up, a $10 cover will apply for those under 21. Grand opening details and the club’s announcement can be found via the posting below:

G St Pete is also still hiring. You can also view their requirements here:

Webb advises that once G St Pete is established, it will likely be open seven days a week with different theme nights and happy hour offerings. “We’re looking forward to meeting everyone in St. Pete, to a great opening and to a longtime place to call home,” he says.

You can check out G St Pete at 350 1st Ave. N. in St. Petersburg beginning Aug. 4. For more information, visit Facebook.com/GStPete.

Photo via G St Pete’s Facebook page.