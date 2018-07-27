‘9 to 5’ sequel confirmed with original trio on board

The hit 1980 comedy “9 to 5” is coming back and the film’s original female trio of Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton are all on board.

Rumors of a reboot began in February but Fonda confirmed the new movie this week, clarifying that it will be a sequel rather than a remake.

Fonda will also be executive producer on the sequel and is working with 20th Century Fox on the project, according to the Hollywood Reporter. There is no set release date for the movie.

“Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it,” Fonda said.

In the original film, we follow the antics of Judy Bernly (Fonda), Violet Newstead (Tomlin) and Doralee Rhodes (Parton), three female employees who turn the tables on a their sexist, lying and egotistical boss, played by Dabney Coleman.

Fonda says she’s optimistic about the sequel, which is being developed in the thick of the #MeToo movement.

The script is being written by Rashida Jones and Pat Rosnick. Themes similar to those that appeared in the original — chauvinism, misogyny and harassment — are expected to be brought to life again nearly 40 years later.

Fonda hinted at the possibility of fresh topics, such as new technology and corporate voyeurism, appearing in the sequel.

“Today a lot of the work force is hired by an outside company,” Fonda says. “Who do you talk to if you have a problem?”

Fonda said the modern workplace situation is worse today than it was in the ‘80s, but says she does think sexual harassment is declining as “guys are scared.”

“9 to 5” is still one of the highest grossing box office comedies of all time, with an adjusted gross haul of $356 million, the Hollywood Reporter states. The movie inspired a short-lived TV series and a 2009 Broadway musical with a score from Parton.