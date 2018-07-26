McDonald’s appears to dig at Chick-fil-A with ‘We Welcome Everyone’ sign

A McDonald’s located in Glastonbury, Connecticut seemed to be making a statement to a nearby Chick-fil-A when it put up a “We Welcome Everyone” sign.

According to NBC Connecticut, a Chick-fil-A will open next door to the McDonald’s location today. The sign has been up for about three weeks and some people believe it was a message to the notoriously anti-LGBT franchise.

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy openly denounced same-sex marriage in 2012. The fast-food chain has also donated $5 million to anti-marriage equality groups through its nonprofit organization Winshape.

However, the general manager of the McDonald’s location told NBC Connecticut that the sign wasn’t meant to be a dig at Chick-fil-A.

“It just means that everyone is welcome, young old, everyone,” she said.

Jordan Snook, the Chick-fil-A franchise owner, says that whatever the sign’s intention the restaurant will provide “remarkable service for all customers.”

“We are excited to open in Glastonbury next week, and look forward to being great neighbors who welcome everyone. Glastonbury will be representative of all Chick-fil-A restaurants in serving great food and providing remarkable service for all customers, as well as a diverse workplace of individuals who represent many viewpoints, opinions, backgrounds and beliefs,” Snook says.