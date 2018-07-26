Driver throws eggs, homophobic slurs at people in Wilton Manor

WILTON MANORS, Fla. | A man yelling homophobic slurs attacked a group of friends with eggs outside of Gym Bar in Wilton Manors on July 23.

Brian Carter, one of the men attacked, said he didn’t know who the man was but heard him yell a homophobic slur just before being hit my an egg. The man then drove off in a black BMW.

“I mostly just heard the yelling and was pelted right away,” Carter told Local10 News. “It was a pretty heavy hit right here, but it splattered so much and it hit a couple other people.”

The egg man continued his drive-by chucking as evident by the trail of broken eggs found further down the road from Gym Bar and in front of the local police department.

Wilton Manors is known for being an open community for LGBTQ people. Rick Schmutzler, the owner of Gym Bar, expressed disappointment at the incident. “Some idiot decides he’s going to drive by, throw an egg and yell a slur,” he said. “It’s cowardly. It’s stupid. It’s childish and it’s ridiculous.”

Carter said the police were called and came out to take a report, but isn’t going to let the incident get him down. Cater even posted a picture of himself, still covered in egg, to his Facebook page.

“They were definitely shaming us for being something that we feel like we were born with. I feel no shame for who I am,” Carter said. “It didn’t hurt. I didn’t go home and cry. I went home and went to bed. I kind of laughed it off, but I feel bad for the person that threw it. Why would he feel like he needed to do that?”

In response to the attack, Gym Bar held a special on July 24 selling $3-breakfast sandwiches all day, posting on its Facebook page that “we’re not afraid of any eggs!”

Anyone with information about the thrower’s identity can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-492-TIPS.