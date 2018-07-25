Point Foundation to honor Barbara Poma at National Leadership Dinner

ORLANDO | Point Foundation will present its Leadership Award to Barbara Poma, the owner of Pulse, at its 2018 National Leadership Dinner in Lake Buena Vista on July 27.

Since the Pulse shooting, Poma has been serving as the executive director of the onePULSE Foundation. onePULSE has worked with the Central Florida community to establish a permanent Pulse memorial and to give scholarships to the LGBTQ community.

Former recipients of the Point Foundation’s Leadership Award are NBA star Jason Collins, writer and director Dustin Lance Black and transgender rights advocate Mara Keisling, according to a release from Point.

The dinner is part of Point’s National Leadership Conference that will take place July 26-29. Point will bring out 98 current scholarship recipients and alumni for the conference.

The 2018 Conference will have a full schedule of workshops, panel discussions and sessions led by LGBTQ and allied business leaders, civil rights advocates, career coachers, Point members and the Foundation’s board.

The dinner will take place at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort from 6-9 p.m. and will be sponsored by Wells Fargo.