North Dakota’s first openly gay lawmaker looks to become secretary of state

By : Jeremy Brener
July 25, 2018
Comments: 0

BISMARK, ND | Rep. Josh Boschee, who became the first openly gay lawmaker in North Dakota when he was elected to the state’s House of Representatives in Jan. 2013, is looking to make history again in November and become the state’s first openly gay secretary of state.

As a North Dakota representative, Boschee led a charge to save a state bill that would have given protections against discrimination in housing and employment to LGBTQ North Dakotans.

North Dakota’s current secretary of state is 74-year-old Republican Al Jaeger. Jaeger has held the position since 1993 but lost his party’s endorsement to software executive Will Gardner in April. Gardner was forced to withdraw from the race several weeks later after a 2006 guilty plea for disorderly conduct resurfaced.

While now receiving the support of state Republicans, Jaeger announced he will be running as an Independent in the election and not as a part of the GOP. The Republican seat in the race is still vacant.

Image from Josh Boschee for Secretary of State Facebook page.

Share this story:

Jeremy Brener

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

North Dakota city approves LGBTQ anti-discrimination resolution
Settlement reached in transgender lawsuit against North Dakota hospital
Florida leaders concerned for safety of LGBT athletes at 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia