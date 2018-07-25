Jacksonville faces a fourth LGBTQ murder victim, fear of serial killer heightens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 3 p.m. about an unresponsive body at Waters Edge Apartments in Jacksonville July 19. Deputies discovered the body of 30-year-old Jessie Sumlar.

Sumlar was a hairstylist at Salon 180 and a local drag performer, according to The Florida Times-Union.

Sumlar is the fourth LGBTQ murder victim in Jacksonville in 2018 and follows the three murders of transgender women of color Celine Walker, Antash’a English and Cathalina Christina James.

With the continuing violence against the LGBTQ community in Jacksonville, members of the community have increasingly grown more scared that there is a serial killer targeting LGBTQ people of color.

Anyone with information about the murders are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-8477.