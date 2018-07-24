Ryan Reynolds hopes to explore Deadpool’s sexuality in future films

Ryan Reynolds is open to exploring more LGBT representation in the “Deadpool” franchise including with the title character.

In the comics, Deadpool is pansexual and has shown interest in characters such as Spiderman and Wolverine. Also in the “Deadpool 2” film, X-Men mutants Teenage Negasonic Warhead and Yukio had a lesbian relationship.

As reported by Page Six, during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con Reynolds was asked if there would be more LGBT relationships shown in future films.

“The great thing about Deadpool is that we’re allowed to do things that other superhero movies don’t necessarily do, and that’s probably one of them. It’s something that I’d love to see more of, certainly through Wade, certainly through this universe, because it’s something that we’re building out more. We have a lot of tools in the shed that we get to play with,” Reynolds replied.

Reynolds has spoken out about exploring Deadpool’s pansexuality in the past. In 2016, he said it would be “great” if Deadpool had a boyfriend in a sequel.