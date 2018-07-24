MBA Orlando’s 2018 Pride in Business Gala

ORLANDO | The MBA Orlando LGBT Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Pride in Business Gala on Aug. 4 at the Hard Rock Live Orlando. Up to 350 LGBT & Allied business, civic and community leaders will be attending to celebrate diversity and inclusion in Central Florida.

This unique event will feature a red carpet entrance, six award categories and a VIP reception. According to the Pride in Business Awards Gala social media, awards will be presented by distinguished community leaders and and business professionals during a full course dinner. The Gala will also include a silent auction where all proceeds will go toward the non-profit Come Out With Pride, who hosts the Orlando Pride Parade every October.



2018 had a record number of nominees, the finalists this year are:

Business Leader of the Year

Katherine Bordelon / Castle & Cottage Realty

Thor Falk / Falk Research

Nate West / BizzyNate Creative

Business Owner of the Year

Jessie Durlin / OPAV

Lu Mueller-Kaul / Balance Orlando

Michael Thomas / John Michael Exquisite Weddings and Catering

New Business of the Year

Castle & Cottage Realty

Gourmet Accounting Solutions

Joie de Vivre Health and Chiropractic

Small Business of the Year

BizzyNate Creative

Eck, Collins & Richardson, PL

J Meyers Insurance Group

OPAV – Orlando Productions

2018 Outstanding D&I Leader

Sherri Absher, New York Life

Ashley Brundage, PNC Bank

Arthur Costa, BB&T

Marisol Romany, Orlando Health

Corporate Ally of the Year

Orlando Health

PNC Bank

Tupperware

Wells Fargo

Pride Superstars

(Employee Resource Groups)

ADP

Siemens

Turner Construction Company

Non-Profit Organization of the Year

Come Out With Pride

Equality Florida

onePULSE Foundation

Zebra Coalition

For more information or tickets, please visit MBAOrlando.org.