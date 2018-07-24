MBA Orlando’s 2018 Pride in Business Gala

ORLANDO | The MBA Orlando LGBT Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Pride in Business Gala on Aug. 4 at the Hard Rock Live Orlando. Up to 350 LGBT & Allied business, civic and community leaders will be attending to celebrate diversity and inclusion in Central Florida.
This unique event will feature a red carpet entrance, six award categories and a VIP reception. According to the Pride in Business Awards Gala social media, awards will be presented by distinguished community leaders and and business professionals during a full course dinner. The Gala will also include a silent auction where all proceeds will go toward the non-profit Come Out With Pride, who hosts the Orlando Pride Parade every October.
2018 had a record number of nominees, the finalists this year are:
Business Leader of the Year
Katherine Bordelon / Castle & Cottage Realty
Thor Falk / Falk Research
Nate West / BizzyNate Creative
Business Owner of the Year
Jessie Durlin / OPAV
Lu Mueller-Kaul / Balance Orlando
Michael Thomas / John Michael Exquisite Weddings and Catering
New Business of the Year
Castle & Cottage Realty
Gourmet Accounting Solutions
Joie de Vivre Health and Chiropractic
Small Business of the Year
BizzyNate Creative
Eck, Collins & Richardson, PL
J Meyers Insurance Group
OPAV – Orlando Productions
2018 Outstanding D&I Leader
Sherri Absher, New York Life
Ashley Brundage, PNC Bank
Arthur Costa, BB&T
Marisol Romany, Orlando Health
Corporate Ally of the Year
Orlando Health
PNC Bank
Tupperware
Wells Fargo
Pride Superstars
(Employee Resource Groups)
ADP
Siemens
Turner Construction Company
Non-Profit Organization of the Year
Come Out With Pride
Equality Florida
onePULSE Foundation
Zebra Coalition
For more information or tickets, please visit MBAOrlando.org.