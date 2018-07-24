Demi Lovato hospitalized after possible drug overdose

Demi Lovato has been hospitalized July 24 after a possible drug overdose.

TMZ, which broke the story, reports that paramedics found Lovato, 25, unconscious at her home in the Hollywood Hills. She was then taken to an L.A. hospital. Lovato is being treated, and is now “stable,” according to PEOPLE.

TMZ reports the overdose was heroin related, but a source close to Lovato told PEOPLE it is not. TMZ also reports that Lovato was treated with Narcan, which is used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergencies.

Lovato has long fought substance abuse, mental illness and eating disorders. Lovato, who is openly bisexual, was sober from alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin for six years, TMZ reports.

Her sobriety came to a public end with the June release of the song “Sober,” which apologizes to her family and fans for relapsing.

Lovato was scheduled to hit the road this week for a show in Atlantic City, but sources say “she’s been struggling,” TMZ reports.

Image courtesy of DemiLovato.com