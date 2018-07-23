Nicole Maines will be TV’s first transgender superhero on CW’s ‘Supergirl’

Nicole Maines, a transgender activist and actress, has been cast as Nia Nal (aka Dreamer) on the CW’s “Supergirl” making her the first transgender superhero in the history of television.

The 20-year-old actress’ casting was announced at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. Nia will appear in the upcoming fourth season as a regular. She will work as a reporter alongside Kara (Supergirl).

According to Deadline Nia is “A soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others, Nia’s journey this season means fulfilling her destiny as the superhero Dreamer (much like Kara came into her own as Supergirl).”

Maines has appeared in the series “Royal Pains” and the documentary “The Trans List.” She and her family also filed suit against the state of Maine in 2014 to allow transgender children the right to use the restroom facilities that correspond with their gender identity. Maine’s Supreme Court ruled in her favor changing the state’s law.

In an interview with Variety, Maines says she hopes the transgender community can get better representation in the media.

“We can be whoever we want, we can do whatever we want, we can be superheroes, because in many ways we are,” Maines says. “We’ve had trans representation in television for a while but it hasn’t been the right representation.”

“I think we’re in a time right now where more than ever representation in the media matters. And what we see on television has a very dramatic effect on our society,” she added.

“Supergirl” season four premieres on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. on CW.