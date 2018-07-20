‘Big Brother’ contestant JC Mounduix uses n-word on live feeds

“Big Brother” contestant JC Mounduix was captured using the n-word in conversation on the reality competition’s live feeds on Tuesday.

Mounduix was speaking with fellow contestant Bayleigh Dayton about his height. Dayton asks Mounduix, who is 4-foot-8, whether he is a dwarf.

“I’m just a short guy. Literally, like, I even went to a doctor,” Mounduix explains.

“OK, let me ask you this: Is there a difference between a midget and a dwarf?” Dayton asks.

Mounduix begins to compare how midget is a slur like f–got or the n-word.

“‘Midget’ is like saying ‘gay’ and ‘f–got’ or, like, ‘n-word’ and ‘black,’” Mounduix, who identifies as a gay man, replies.

Dayton, who is black, appears visibly upset that he says the word and shakes her head.

“You’re not allowed to say that,” Dayton says. “Don’t do that again. That was, like, out of control.”

Season 16 contestant Devin Shepherd defended Mounduix to TMZ saying that the word wasn’t said in a malicious way.

“There’s nothing wrong with what he said. Somebody posed a question in the house. He was trying to answer the question as honest as possible. In doing that, he might have, in public perception, put his foot in his mouth, but he didn’t do anything wrong at all,” Shepherd said. “What’s any different from what our President today says on a daily basis about everybody that’s not him or his family? So let’s be real. What’s wrong with what JC said? Everybody has an opinion. I’m pretty sure there are some Klan meetings being held in the south. Let’s go talk about something realistic, something more important.”

This isn’t the first time Mounduix’s actions on the live feeds have caused a stir. Viewers also criticized the contestant for sexually harassing other houseguests with an ice cream scooper.