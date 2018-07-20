‘Batwoman’ TV series with lesbian lead in the works at CW

“Batwoman” is being developed into a TV series for consideration at CW with a lesbian superhero lead, according to Deadline.

Out showrunner Greg Berlanti, known for the CW’s Arrowverse, and executive producer Caroline Dries (“The Vampire Diaries”), who is an out lesbian, are working on a series launch set for 2019.

Batwoman/Kate Kane will make her debut in the Arrowverse’s crossover event with other CW shows “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl” and “Legends of Tomorrow,” in December. TVLine reports casting is already underway for a lesbian actress to portray Kate Kane.

“In the series, Kate Kane, armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope,” reads the character description according to TVLine.