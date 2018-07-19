onePULSE Foundation seeks ideas from community for permanent memorial

ORLANDO | Last month marked the two-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting, which at the time was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. From this tragedy the Orlando community grew together, and organizations such as the onePULSE Foundation were introduced to ensure that “hate will never win.”

The onePULSE Foundation is the only non-profit created by, Barbara Poma, the owner of Pulse. According to their website, it was established to create “a sanctuary of hope around this tragic day in American history which honors the 49 lives that were taken, the 68 injured victims, the affected survivors and the first responders and healthcare professionals who cared for the victims.”



On Tuesday, the onePULSE Foundation announced a “call to all” dubbed the “Ideas Generator” requesting ideas for a permanent Pulse memorial and museum in order to further establish a “sanctuary of hope.” The purpose of the Ideas Generator is for the community to inform the onePULSE Foundation on how to best combine memory, education, inspiration, hope and respect.

“onePULSE Foundation is proud to take this next step in our goal to develop a permanent memorial and museum,” said onePULSE Foundation boardmember Hilary Lewis. “For the past two years we have felt the support and love of this community as we strive to honor our angels, survivors and first responders. We are eager to receive design suggestions and ideas that may create a sanctuary of love, hope and healing.”

The ideas should focus on landscape, architecture, urbanism and artistic intervention and will be used in order to remember the victims as well as educate visitors about tolerance. Organizers will be accepting submissions through the end of August.

Any ideas are welcome and can be submitted electronically via a PDF file containing no more than four pages. The Ideas Generator can be found at onePULSEFoundation. org/onepulse-foundation- memorial/memorial-process/ ideas-generator.