New ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ trailer touches on Freddie Mercury’s sexuality

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 19, 2018
“Bohemian Rhapsody” has released a new trailer that features more of Freddie Mercury’s sexuality and AIDS diagnosis.

The clips show Mercury (Rami Malek) first meeting his girlfriend Mary Austin (Lucy Boynton) who tells him “I love the way you move onstage, the whole room belongs to you. Don’t you see what you could be?”

Later, a reporter asks Mercury about his “private life” and there’s a quick scene of Mercury sharing an intimate moment with another man in the studio.

“What more do you need to know? I make music,” Mercury says.

There’s also a brief reference to Mercury’s AIDS diagnosis when manager Jim Beach (Tom Hollander) says “I just need a bit of time.”

“What if I don’t have time?” Mercury replies.

The first trailer had been criticized, including by showrunner Bryan Fuller, for straight-washing Mercury by only showing scenes of his relationship with Austin.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” debuts in theaters on Nov. 2.

Watch below.

 

