‘Heathers’ reboot will air internationally after U.S. cancellation

The “Heathers” television reboot has found a new home overseas.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Network has sold the rights to the series internationally to HBO.

The reboot of the 1988 black comedy reimagined the popular Heathers as Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews), a black lesbian, Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell), who identifies as gender-queer and Heather Chandler (Melanie Field), a plus-size woman. Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) and her boyfriend J.D. (James Scully) plot a revenge plan to bring down the trio. Paramount Network decided to shelve the series due to the plot’s violent and dark content in the wake of the school shootings in Parkland, Florida and Santa Fe, Texas.

The series will air in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia on HBO Go.

In Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden HBO Go subscribers will receive two episodes a week. Subscribers in Spain and Andorra will receive three episodes a week.

HBO Go subscribers in Portugal, Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea, Bissau, Mozambique, Sao Tome and Principe will also have access to the show at another date.

